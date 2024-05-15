President Biden And Former President Trump Agree To Presidential Debates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to hold two campaign debates, on June 27 hosted by CNN and on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC.

CNN says its debate will be held in its Atlanta studios and “no audience will be present.”

The Democratic president earlier Wednesday announced he won’t participate in fall presidential debates sponsored by the nonpartisan commission that’s organized them for more than three decades.

Biden proposed two debates with the Republican ex-president, excluding third-party candidates.

Trump says, “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!” CNN holds open the door to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s participation if he or any other third-party candidate meets polling and ballot access requirements.