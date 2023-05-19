1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

President Biden Endorses F-16 Training For Ukrainians

May 19, 2023 11:17AM CDT
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden has endorsed  plans to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, according to two people familiar with the matter.

That was learned as he huddled with allies at the Group of Seven summit on how to bolster support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden announced he green-lit the training, which is likely to be conducted in Europe over the coming months, during a meeting of G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan.

Biden told the leaders that decisions on when, how many, and who will provide the fourth-generation fighter jets to Ukraine will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway.

