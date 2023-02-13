President Biden Fires Architect Of The Capitol Over Alleged Abuses

1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

February 13, 2023 1:31PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the Capitol complex.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton’s appointment was terminated.

It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

 

