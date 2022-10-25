President Biden Gets Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has rolled up his sleeve and gotten his updated COVID-19 booster shot.

President Biden, who received his vaccination Tuesday, had to wait a while because he was infected with COVID-19 over the summer.

President Biden used the White House occasion to urge everyone to get boosted to ensure they stay healthy over the holidays.

Over 20 million people, including nearly 1 in 5 older people, have gotten the updated coronavirus booster, which was formulated to target the variants most dominant in the United States.

President Biden appeared with administration doctors leading the effort against COVID-19.

Drugstore executives joined them.