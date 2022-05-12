      Weather Alert

President Biden Marks COVID ‘Tragic Milestone’ In US At Global Summit

May 12, 2022 @ 3:47pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has appealed to world leaders for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he leads the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America.

Biden told the second global coronavirus summit Thursday: “This pandemic isn’t over.”

The virtual meeting comes as a lack of resolve at home reflects the global response.

Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor the dead in America.

He used last year’s first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide.

