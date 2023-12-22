President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted Of Marijuana Charges On Federal Lands And In Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia.

The White House says his action Friday is his latest round of executive clemencies meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system.

Biden is also granting clemency to 11 people serving what the White House called “disproportionately long” sentences for nonviolent drug offenses. Biden says these steps would help make the “promise of equal justice a reality.”

Biden is reiterating his call on governors and local leaders to take similar steps to erase marijuana convictions