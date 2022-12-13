1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

President Biden Signs Gay Marriage Bill At White House Ceremony

December 13, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
President Biden Signs Gay Marriage Bill At White House Ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has signed gay marriage legislation into law before a crowd of thousands, a ceremony that reflects growing acceptance of same-sex unions.

“This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House.

“And that’s why this law matters to every single American.”

Lawmakers from both parties were there, as well as first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Singers Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
2

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
3

Four People Escape House Fire In Wilmington, Crews Had Difficulty Getting Fire Apparatus To Home
4

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
5

Joliet Man Sentenced to 12 Years in 2018 Shooting

Recent Posts