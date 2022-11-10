President Biden To Meet China’s PresidentXi On Monday For Taiwan, Russia Talks

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will meet Monday with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The face-to-face meeting comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies since Biden became president in January 2021.

And it comes weeks after Xi was awarded a norm-breaking third, five-year term as the Chinese Communist Party leader during the party’s national congress.

The White House announced the meeting on Thursday and said the two leaders would discuss “deepening lines of communication.”