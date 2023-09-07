1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

President Biden To Nominate Former Obama Official To Run The Federal Aviation Administration

September 7, 2023 6:49PM CDT
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – President Joe Biden will nominate a former Obama administration official to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, which has been without a permanent leader for a year and a half.

The White House said Thursday that Biden will nominate Michael Whitaker.

He’s currently the chief operating officer of a Hyundai affiliate that is working to develop an air taxi aircraft.

The FAA faces a number of challenges including a shortage of air traffic controllers, aging technology, and alarm over close calls between planes.

Whitaker worked at TWA and United Airlines, then was deputy FAA administrator from 2013 to 2016.

