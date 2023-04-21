1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

President Biden To Sign Order Prioritizing ‘Environmental Justice’

April 21, 2023 6:00AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that would make “environmental justice” the mission of federal agencies.

The White House says Mr. Biden launched the most ambitious environmental justice agenda in U.S. history and will sign the order Friday “to continue delivering on that vision.”

The White House says the Democratic administration wants to ensure poverty, race and ethnic status don’t lead to worse exposure to pollution and environmental harm.

Mr. Biden wants to draw a contrast between his agenda and that of Republicans.

GOP lawmakers have called for less regulation of oil production to lower energy prices.

The Biden administration says the GOP’s policies would surrender the renewable energy sector to the Chinese.

