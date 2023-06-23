1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

President Biden To Sign Order Seeking To Protect Birth Control Access A Year After Roe Overturned

June 23, 2023 11:46AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in 2024.

The Democrat is collecting three top-level endorsements, issuing an executive order to bolster access to contraception and hosting a rally Friday ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that overturned federal abortion protections.

The endorsements are from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List.

The groups are throwing their early support behind Biden’s reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year.

The anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List says the Supreme Court ruling also can animate organizations on the other side.

