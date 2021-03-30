      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

President Biden Unveils Diverse First List Of 11 Federal Judicial Nominees

Mar 30, 2021 @ 9:51am

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is out with his first list of nominees to the federal bench. A White House statement says the eleven prospective judges have diverse backgrounds and are highly qualified. Nine of the eleven are women and several are women of color. Another nominee would be the first Muslim American to serve on a U.S. District Court. The President aims to elevate U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the appellate court level in Washington, DC. If confirmed by the Senate, she would succeed Merrick Garland. Garland is now the U.S. attorney general.

Jackson is thought to be a likely contender to be the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court should the next vacancy occur during a Democratic presidential administration.

Popular Posts
Latest WJOL Debate Series Attracts Large Audience
Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Closed; You Can't Administer Something You Don't Have
Joliet Councilwoman Says She Was Accused Of Crime And Wants To Set The Record Straight
New Lenox Man Shouts 'White Power' And Directs Nazi Salute To Family
LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County