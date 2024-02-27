President Biden Urges Congress To Avoid A Government Shutdown, Send ‘Urgent’ Aid To Ukraine And Israel

FILE - President Joe Biden, shakes hands with House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., joined at left by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., at the conclusion of the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 1, 2024, at the Capitol in Washington. Biden is meeting with the top four leaders of Congress to press for quick action to avoid a looming government shutdown and send emergency aid to Ukraine and Israel. Biden is hosting House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is imploring the top four leaders of Congress to act quickly to avoid a looming government shutdown early next month and to pass emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel.

But a legislative logjam in the GOP-led House shows no signs of abating. I

n a meeting at the White House, Biden said Tuesday that the need is urgent, “the consequences of inaction every day in Ukraine are dire.”

Biden hosted Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the two minority leaders.

Those leaders joined Biden in urging quick action to keep the government from beginning to cut back services as early as Friday.