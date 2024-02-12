President Biden Welcomes The King Of Jordan As Framework For Hostage Deal Is Decided In Israel-Hamas Conflict

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Washington and the two leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing effort to free hostages in Gaza and growing concern over a possible Israeli military operation in the border city of Rafah.

Monday’s meeting is the first between the allies since three American troops were killed last month in a drone strike against a U.S. base in Jordan.

Biden blamed Iran-backed militias for the fatalities, the first for the U.S. after months of strikes by such groups against American forces across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.