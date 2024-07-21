President Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race
July 21, 2024 1:21PM CDT
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the 2024 Presidential race. In a statement on X, he said
My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024
He is expected to make a speech, with more information on his decision, later tonight.