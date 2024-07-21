1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

President Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race

July 21, 2024 1:21PM CDT
Share
President Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the 2024 Presidential race. In a statement on X, he said

He is expected to make a speech, with more information on his decision, later tonight.

Popular Posts

1

Storm Damage Clean-Up And I-55 Is Shut Down In Either Direction Due to Downed Power Lines
2

One Man Dead After Falling From High Rise I-355 Bridge
3

C&S Wholesale Grocers Set To Acquire Two Local Grocery Stores
4

State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Dieontae Sparks Found Guilty of Murder
5

Woman Shot By Ex-Boyfriend As She Sat On Her Porch in Joliet Saturday Morning

Recent Posts