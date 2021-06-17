      Weather Alert

President Mitchell Receives ICCTA’s Ethical Leadership Award

Jun 17, 2021 @ 9:00am
From left: JJC Attorney Carl Buck, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing Kelly Rohder-Tonelli, President Dr. Judy Mitchell, Vice President for Student Development Dr. Yolanda Farmer, Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Nicole Whitehead, and Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services Cecil Lucy.

Joliet Junior College President Dr. Judy Mitchell has received the Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA). The honor was presented during the ICCTA’s annual convention and awards ceremony June 4-5 in Normal.

 

The Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award honors individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the pursuit and support of ethical leadership and decision-making in their fields of work and volunteer service.

 

“I am honored to join a distinguished group of colleagues across the state in this prestigious recognition,” said Mitchell. “When I accepted the role of the president, one of my four pillars was to focus on communications and outreach.  It was critical to rebuild trust, respect and goodwill both internally and externally. I am passionate about the success of our college and the district we serve, and proudly represent JJC’s Core Values treating everyone with respect.”

