President Of Silver Cross Hospital Has Died

Shocking and heartbreaking news for the community served by Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. President and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital Ruth Colby has died. Reports to WJOL state she underwent heart surgery several weeks ago and died over the weekend surrounded by her family at a Chicago academic medical center.

Colby is being remembered by family and friends as a leader and inspiration. She had been with the hospital since 2005.

She was 69 years of age.