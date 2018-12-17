President Trump Tweets Support For Patti Blagojevich, Doesn’t Mention Clemency

Could President Trump be getting closer to commuting the prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich? The president urged his supporters yesterday on Twitter to watch a Fox News interview with the imprisoned lawmaker’s wife Patti Blagojevich. The former Illinois first lady sought to appeal to Trump for leniency during a holiday season when pardons and commutations are often granted. Rod Blagojevich has served almost half of a 14-year federal prison sentence on corruption charges.