President Trump Tweets Support For Patti Blagojevich, Doesn’t Mention Clemency
By Evan Bredeson
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 3:07 PM
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Could President Trump be getting closer to commuting the prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich? The president urged his supporters yesterday on Twitter to watch a Fox News interview with the imprisoned lawmaker’s wife Patti Blagojevich. The former Illinois first lady sought to appeal to Trump for leniency during a holiday season when pardons and commutations are often granted. Rod Blagojevich has served almost half of a 14-year federal prison sentence on corruption charges.

