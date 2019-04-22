Presidential Candidate Buttigieg In Chicago For Fundraisers
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 12:10 PM
In this April 19, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers questions from employees during a campaign stop at a dairy company in Londonderry, N.H. Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has attention and money. Now he has to convert that into a sustainable operation that can keep him in the race well into next year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

South Bend, Indiana Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is expected to be in the Chicago area tomorrow for a pair of fundraisers in Chicago and north suburban Evanston. He has recently gained donations from influential backers of former President Barack Obama. Buttigieg will attend the first fundraising event headed by Chicago businessman John Atkinson in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Meanwhile, the Evanston fundraiser later on will be hosted by Democratic activists and donors Eric Janssen and Marco Zerega.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Plainfield Man Charged with DUI in I-355 Wrong Way Crash Joliet Police to Conduct Roadside Safety Check Ex-Top Aide To Dorothy Brown Goes On Trial Concerning Pay-To-Play Allegations Pritzker Approaches 100 Days In Office Search Continues For Missing Boy In Crystal Lake Justice for Semaj Action Team Will Gather To Remember Death Of Joliet Toddler
Comments