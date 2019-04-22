Presidential Candidate Buttigieg In Chicago For Fundraisers

In this April 19, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers questions from employees during a campaign stop at a dairy company in Londonderry, N.H. Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has attention and money. Now he has to convert that into a sustainable operation that can keep him in the race well into next year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

South Bend, Indiana Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is expected to be in the Chicago area tomorrow for a pair of fundraisers in Chicago and north suburban Evanston. He has recently gained donations from influential backers of former President Barack Obama. Buttigieg will attend the first fundraising event headed by Chicago businessman John Atkinson in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Meanwhile, the Evanston fundraiser later on will be hosted by Democratic activists and donors Eric Janssen and Marco Zerega.