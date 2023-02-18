1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Presidents’ Day Offices Closed In Bolingbrook & Joliet

February 18, 2023 6:13AM CST
Presidents’ Day Offices Closed In Bolingbrook & Joliet
The Bolingbrook Village offices will be closed Monday, February 20th in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Offices will reopen Tuesday, February 21st.

Please note that the refuse schedule will NOT be affected.

If you have a situation that needs immediate attention but is not an emergency, contact our police non-emergency line (24 hours) at

(630) 226-8660.

 

The week of February 20, 2023, Joliet will have regularly scheduled garbage and recycling pick up.  The Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday, February 20, will not impact Waste Management’s schedule.

However, Joliet City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 20, in observance of the holiday. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will no enforcement of parking meters on this day.

For questions, please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000.

