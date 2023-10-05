1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

President’s Dog Commander No Longer At White House After Biting Incidents

October 5, 2023 2:39PM CDT
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, is “not presently on the White House campus” following a series of biting incidents involving White House staff and U.S. Secret Service officers.

That’s according to Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady Jill Biden’s communications director.

Alexander says President Biden and his wife “remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.”

Alexander did not say where the dog was sent.

The 2-year-old German shepherd was last seen Saturday on an upper balcony of the White House.

