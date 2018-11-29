Price Tag Increasing For Plan To Keep Asian Carp Out Of Lake Michigan

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Illinois says it will work with federal officials and other states on a strategy for fortifying a lock and dam to keep Asian carp out of Lake Michigan. Gov. Bruce Rauner has sent letters to his counterparts in the Great Lakes region proposing negotiations toward an agreement on using the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet to block the path of the invasive fish. A federal plan has divided the region's eight states. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)

The price tag to keep Asian carp out of Lake Michigan is rising. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week released its latest plan to stop the fish before they reach the lake. The Army Corps says plans to add electric barriers, noise makers, and other deterrents at a dam on the Illinois River near Joliet will cost 778-million-dollars. That almost triples the cost that the Corps first proposed. Most of that money would come from Washington, DC, but the state of Illinois would have to pay for some of it.