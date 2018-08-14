Princeton Review Names Lewis University on Best Midwestern List

Lewis University again has been named one of the best colleges in the Midwest, according to The Princeton Review. Lewis is included among its “Best Midwestern” recommended schools in the “2019 Best Colleges: Region by Region” website feature at princetonreview.com.

President of Lewis University, Dr. David Livingston says, “Lewis University has been distinguished as a leader in academic innovation that creates graduates who are master learners, engaged citizens and contributing members of society.”

Only 159 colleges in 12 Midwestern states were selected for The Princeton Review’s “Best Midwestern” list for 2019. The Princeton Review editors made their selections based on data the company collected from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, as well as its staff visits to schools over the years, and the perspectives of college counselors and advisers whose opinions the company solicits.

In its website profile on Lewis University, The Princeton Review shares students’ descriptions of the university. Student comments included: “Lewis University provides small class sizes,” “smart and approachable professors,” and especially “strong programs in aviation, nursing, and criminal justice.” Professors are big on “discussions more often than lectures,” and generally “make lessons fun and interesting.” Students say their “overall academic experience is a great one” and praise Lewis for “constantly providing more opportunities for research or internships” and for “additional student services,” such as career services, which provides assistance in the way of “resume reviews, mock interviews” and “help applying to graduate school.” These services are made available to students “even after they’ve graduated from Lewis.”

Lewis University is a Catholic university offering undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students.