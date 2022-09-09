1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

September 9, 2022 12:04PM CDT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas.  Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.”  The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.

