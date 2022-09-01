Pritzker Administration Addressing Staff Shortages
September 1, 2022 12:04PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Governor Pritzker’s administration is addressing staffing shortages in some Illinois’ agencies. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can apply online. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government sector in the U.S. has lost over 600-thousand workers.