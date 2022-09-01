1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Administration Addressing Staff Shortages

September 1, 2022 12:04PM CDT
Share
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Governor Pritzker’s administration is addressing staffing shortages in some Illinois’ agencies.  The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs.  Interested individuals can apply online.  Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government sector in the U.S. has lost over 600-thousand workers.

Popular Posts

1

Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
2

Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends
3

Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him
4

Former Major League Umpire And Native Of Lockport Dies
5

Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery

Recent Posts