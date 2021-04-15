      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker Administration Announces New COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site to Open in Cook County

Apr 15, 2021 @ 7:45am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Over 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Locations Currently Available Across the State

To further expand availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor JB Pritzker today announced an additional state mass vaccination site in Cook County and that will open to all eligible Illinois residents on Thursday, April 15. As of April 12, all Illinois residents age 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with nearly 19,000 residents receiving vaccinations at state mass vaccination sites in the first 24 hours of universal vaccine eligibility. With the state’s seven-day test positivity rate and hospitalizations on the rise, local and state health officials are urging Illinois residents to seek out a vaccination location near them in order to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

“I’m proud to deploy Illinois National Guard teams and additional state resources to Cook County to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The brave men and women of the Guard have already administered over one million vaccine doses to Illinoisans across the state, and as the federal government prepares to increase Illinois’ deliveries to over 100,000 a day in the coming weeks, IDPH and our 97 local health departments are prepared to meet the moment. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear their masks and stay vigilant as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Opening on April 15, the former Target location in Matteson is the 12th mass vaccination site located in Cook and the collar counties and is the state’s 21st mass vaccination site open to all eligible Illinois residents. The new site will provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The State of Illinois is committed to improving healthcare access and equity in underserved communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“In March, we saw COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase at an alarming rate,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “There is no doubt that we need to continue to vaccinate as many people as our vaccine supply will allow. I encourage all those who are able to get vaccinated to do so to get us on the other side of this pandemic, allowing us to return to normalcy.”

 

“I am very excited to have this mass vaccination site in the Village of Matteson,” said State Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin (D-Matteson). “It is important for our community to have this resource to fight COVID-19.”

Since the vaccine was first made available in Illinois last December, the state has administered nearly 7.5 million doses, with 30% of the population fully vaccinated. Furthermore, 76% of individuals age 65 and over have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

These successes have been made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of our local health departments and the continuous efforts of the Illinois National Guard.  To date, there are nearly 1,500 troops assigned to COVID-19 operations in 43 different locations throughout the state.

In addition to the state-supported mass vaccination sites, the men and women of the Illinois National Guard are running additional vaccination missions across the state, furthering the state’s ability to assist specific regions and populations, with more assignments in the coming weeks:

  1. Equity-focused mobile vaccination teams are partnering with local health departments to reach underserved communities in Cook, Lake, DeKalb, McHenry, St. Clair, Jackson, Sangamon, Madison, Winnebago, Rock Island, McLean, Grundy, Vermilion and the Southern Seven Health Department Counties.
  2. Illinois National Guard troops are working directly with local health departments to improve local vaccination rates and meet the public demand for safe and effective vaccines in DeKalb, Lake, McHenry, McLean, Rock Island, and Vermilion.

How to Make an Appointment

Information regarding vaccination locations as well as details on how to book an appointment to receive the vaccine can be found at the state’s COVID website, coronavirus.illinois.gov. Residents who don’t have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6am to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.

The state-supported vaccination sites listed below are open to all eligible Illinois residents, regardless of where they live, unless otherwise noted. All state-supported vaccination sites require appointments. Residents must meet the state’s current eligibility requirements to book an appointment.  As a reminder, currently only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those ages 16 and 17.

 

Date Location Address Appointment Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now Open Adams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center		 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL https://www.adamscountytogether.com/ 2,100
Now Open Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160
Now Open Cook County: Triton College 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540
 

Now Open

 Cook County: South Suburban College 15800 State St., South Holland IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov  

540
Now Open Cook County:
Former K-Mart		 1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 1,890
Now Open Cook County:
Arlington Heights Health Center		 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270
Now Open Cook County:
Former HOBO		 7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL

 

 

 https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160
April 15 Cook County:
Former Target		 4647 Promenade Way, Matteson IL. https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540
Now Open DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine 1,000
Now Open Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School		 725 School St, Morris, IL https://www.grundyco.org/health/ 540
Now Open Jackson County: Banterra Center Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL  

http://www.jchdonline.org/

  

540
Now Open Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL

 

 http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540
Now Open Kane County:

Former Carson Pirie Scott

 970 North Lake St., Aurora IL. https://www.kanevax.org/ 270
Now Open Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club		 501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia IL https://www.kanevax.org/ 750
Now Open Kane County:

Elgin Eastside Recreation Center

 1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin IL https://www.kanevax.org/ 270
Now Open Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center		 102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL		 https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US

 

 400
Now Open Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center		 1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php 1350
 

 

Now Open

  

Sangamon County:
Orr Building

  

Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL

  

 

http://www.SCDPH.org

  

 

1620
(217) 210-8801
Now Open St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department 1080
Now Open Will County:
Former Toys R Us		 3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL 		 https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw

 

 800
Now Open Winnebago County:

Former

K-Mart

 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL  

https://www.wchd.org/

  

1350
 

Now Open

 City of Chicago:

United Center

 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL Chicago/ Cook County Only
Now Open DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center		 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/ County residents only
Popular Posts
Update: Teen With Autism Found Unresponsive In Romeoville Preserve Cause of Death Reported
Long Lines in Crest Hill But NOT For A Vaccine
Body Discovered in Theodore Marsh
Vaccine Appointments Available for Joliet West Fieldhouse on Friday
Manhunt In Kearney Glen Subdivision Began With Man Pointing Gun At Woman