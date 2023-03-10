1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

March 10, 2023 2:59PM CST
(AP Photo/John O’Connor)

Governor Pritzker’s administration is fining the parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois 605-thousand-dollars. The fine was handed down for violating the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act. Health Care Service Corporation paid the fine and agreed to take corrective action. The Illinois Department of Insurance will conduct follow up exams to ensure the company remains in compliance.

