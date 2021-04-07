Pritzker Administration Hoping For Summer Start To Phase Five Reopening
Officials from Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration say they hope to have Illinois begin Phase Five of the reopening plan by the beginning of summer. Pritzker’s Chief of Staff Anne Caprara and other administration officials appeared before a Senate Appropriations Committee yesterday morning to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 and a safe reopening. Caprara says the state will need at least five million adults vaccinated to move into Phase Five of the reopening plan. The number equates to 50-percent of the state’s population over 16-years-old. Just over 40-percent of people over 16 have been vaccinated so far.