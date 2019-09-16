Pritzker Administration Wants State Agencies To Propose Budget Cuts
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s administration is asking state government if it can get smaller. Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said last week that the governor is asking state agencies to find six-and-a-half percent cuts in their departments. Hynes said they’re also asking state agencies to eliminate unnecessary boards or commissions. Hynes says it may not be possible to cut every part of state government. The Pritzker Administration is asking for the cuts, in part, to afford a new contract with state workers that includes a 12 percent pay raise for all state workers.