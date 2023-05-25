Pritzker and General Assembly Leaders Announce FY24 Budget Deal
May 25, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Governor Pritzker and members of the General Assembly are agreeing to the framework of the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget. The roughly 50-billion-dollar state budget makes investments in early childhood and higher education, public safety, workforce development, and behavioral and mental health services. This will mark the fifth balanced budget since Pritzker has taken office. The governor needs to sign the spending plan before the new fiscal year starts July 1st.