1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker and General Assembly Leaders Announce FY24 Budget Deal

May 25, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Share
Pritzker and General Assembly Leaders Announce FY24 Budget Deal
(AP Photo/John O’Connor, File)

Governor Pritzker and members of the General Assembly are agreeing to the framework of the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget.  The roughly 50-billion-dollar state budget makes investments in early childhood and higher education, public safety, workforce development, and behavioral and mental health services.  This will mark the fifth balanced budget since Pritzker has taken office.  The governor needs to sign the spending plan before the new fiscal year starts July 1st.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
2

Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In Romeoville
3

One injured in Joliet shooting
4

Serious Crash Sends Three To The Hospital
5

Illinois State Senator From Morris Passes Legislation to End State’s Moratorium on Building Nuclear

Recent Posts