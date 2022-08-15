1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation

August 15, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois is making a large investment into transportation.  Governor Pritzker announced a nearly 35-billion-dollar program to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next six years.  The funding is backed by the historic Rebuild Illinois capital program.

