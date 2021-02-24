Pritzker Announces Expanded Food Access For Children
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
A newly expanded program will allow 200-thousand more eligible Illinois children to receive meals. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that qualifying families will receive an Electronic Benefit Transfer card for each eligible child next month. The card will provide just under seven-dollars for each day a child doesn’t have access to school lunch because of the pandemic. Pritzker says the expanded program is a chance to provide food security and a better learning experience for more Illinois children.