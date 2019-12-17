      Weather Alert

Pritzker Announces Greater Investment In Illinois Child Care Programs

Dec 17, 2019 @ 1:16pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state will make a greater investment in child care programs across Illinois. The governor was surrounded by leading early childhood experts yesterday when he announced the creation of a new 29-member commission charged with setting new policies for early childhood funding. Pritzker says he wants Illinois to become the best state in the nation for families raising young children, with the country’s best early childhood education and child care.

