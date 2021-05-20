      Breaking News
Pritzker Announces Multi-Billion-Dollar Construction Plan

May 20, 2021 @ 1:39pm
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state is ready to move to the next phase of the Rebuild Illinois spending plan. Pritzker announced a multi-billion-dollar construction plan yesterday to improve highways. The over 20-billion-dollar plan will reconstruct more than 27-hundred miles of roads and nearly eight-million square-feet of bridges over a six-year period beginning in 2022. Pritzker says the projects will make state and local transportation systems safer, create economic opportunities, and make the quality of life better in Illinois.

