Pritzker Asked To Delay Selling Of Damen Silos in Chicago

Governor Pritzker is being asked to delay the sale of the Damen Silos in Chicago. The Sun Times reports a Southwest Side economic development organization and seven other groups made the request yesterday to allow for public meetings before determining the fate of the 23 acres of industrial land along the Chicago River. Pritzker’s administration announced a plan last month to sell the property to the owner of an asphalt plant in McKinley Park.