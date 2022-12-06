1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Asked To Delay Selling Of Damen Silos in Chicago

December 6, 2022 12:00PM CST
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a campaign rally that Vice President Kamala Harris attended at XS Tennis and Education Foundation, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Governor Pritzker is being asked to delay the sale of the Damen Silos in Chicago.  The Sun Times reports a Southwest Side economic development organization and seven other groups made the request yesterday to allow for public meetings before determining the fate of the 23 acres of industrial land along the Chicago River.  Pritzker’s administration announced a plan last month to sell the property to the owner of an asphalt plant in McKinley Park. 

