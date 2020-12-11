Pritzker At Odds With State Rep Sosnowski Over COVID-19 Restrictions
Governor J.B. Pritzker is at odds with state Representative Joe Sosnowski over COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants. The governor says Sosnowski is wrong in his assertion that restrictions should be loosened on bars and restaurants. Pritzker says medical information shows that bars and restaurants are places where the virus is transmitted because people don’t wear masks while eating. Pritzker also disagrees with Sosnowski’s assertion that restrictions are doing more harm than good, pointing to decreases in the state’s positivity rates.