      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker: “Bad Actors” At Nursing Homes Will Be Held Accountable

Apr 21, 2020 @ 8:23am
Governor JB Pritzker during COVID-19 Update

Governor J.B. Pritzker says “bad actors” at nursing homes will be held accountable if they don’t comply with state guidance. The comments came yesterday, just a day after state health officials began releasing data about the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care and nursing homes. The county with the highest number of cases and deaths in long-term care facilities in the state is Macon.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law