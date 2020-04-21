Pritzker: “Bad Actors” At Nursing Homes Will Be Held Accountable
Governor JB Pritzker during COVID-19 Update
Governor J.B. Pritzker says “bad actors” at nursing homes will be held accountable if they don’t comply with state guidance. The comments came yesterday, just a day after state health officials began releasing data about the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care and nursing homes. The county with the highest number of cases and deaths in long-term care facilities in the state is Macon.