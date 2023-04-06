1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Believes Johnson’s Victory Is Symbolic Of Democratic Blue Wave

April 6, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Share
Pritzker Believes Johnson’s Victory Is Symbolic Of Democratic Blue Wave
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Governor Pritzker believes Brandon Johnson’s victory in the Chicago mayor’s race is symbolic of a Democratic “Blue Wall” in the Midwest.  The governor said Johnson is part of “sea change” in Midwestern politics.  Pritzker pointed to wins in recent years by Democrats in races for governor or the legislature in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.  He added that he looks forward to working with Mayor Elect Johnson.

Popular Posts

1

Victims Identified In Fatal Crash Where Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Violent Week At Joliet High Schools
3

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
4

Update: Lockport Police Investigating Two Bodies Found In Car At Walmart Parking Lot
5

Multiple Arrests Made After Struggle with Police in Joliet Parking Lot

Recent Posts