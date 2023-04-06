Pritzker Believes Johnson’s Victory Is Symbolic Of Democratic Blue Wave
April 6, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Governor Pritzker believes Brandon Johnson’s victory in the Chicago mayor’s race is symbolic of a Democratic “Blue Wall” in the Midwest. The governor said Johnson is part of “sea change” in Midwestern politics. Pritzker pointed to wins in recent years by Democrats in races for governor or the legislature in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. He added that he looks forward to working with Mayor Elect Johnson.