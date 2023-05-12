Pritzker Blasts DeSantis Ahead Of Peoria Visit

Governor Pritzker is blasting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of his visit to Peoria today. DeSantis is speaking at the Peoria-Tazewell County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner at the Civic Center. Pritzker criticized him on Twitter yesterday, saying Illinois rejects “the cruelty he espouses and stands firmly against his hateful agenda.” The Illinois Governor criticized DeSantis for taking away reproductive rights, attacking schools and libraries, disregarding the humanity of LGBTQ people and failing to protect people of color.