      Breaking News
Joliet West High School Alert: Joliet Police Investigate Social Media Threat

Pritzker Blasts Judge’s Ruling On Mask Mandates In Schools

Feb 8, 2022 @ 5:47am

Governor JB Pritzker is blasting a downstate judge’s order that disrupted his mask mandate in schools. Governor Pritzker said the ruling is out of step with the vast majority of legal analysis in Illinois and across the nation. Pritzker added that it constrains the ability of school districts to maintain safe in-person learning requirements. His comments yesterday came the same day he filed a notice to appeal the Sangamon County judge’s temporary restraining order that bans mask requirements in numerous school districts across the state.

Popular Posts
Here is a list of snow totals expected by 3pm Today
One Injured After Shooting in Funeral Home Parking Lot
Protestors Show Up At Joliet City Council Meeting And Civil Unrest On West Side
Is Chicagoland Speedway Open Again?
Joliet Man Turns Himself Into Shorewood Police Following Fatal Pedestrian Accident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On