Pritzker Blasts Judge’s Ruling On Mask Mandates In Schools

Governor JB Pritzker is blasting a downstate judge’s order that disrupted his mask mandate in schools. Governor Pritzker said the ruling is out of step with the vast majority of legal analysis in Illinois and across the nation. Pritzker added that it constrains the ability of school districts to maintain safe in-person learning requirements. His comments yesterday came the same day he filed a notice to appeal the Sangamon County judge’s temporary restraining order that bans mask requirements in numerous school districts across the state.