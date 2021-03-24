Pritzker Calls For Congress To Act On Gun Control
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on Congress to do something about gun control. In a tweet, Pritzker extended his sympathies to the victims in Colorado and their families, calling for lawmakers to pass “meaningful and comprehensive gun control measures.” Ten people were killed in a deadly mass shooting in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday.