      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker Calls For Congress To Act On Gun Control

Mar 24, 2021 @ 11:43am
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on Congress to do something about gun control. In a tweet, Pritzker extended his sympathies to the victims in Colorado and their families, calling for lawmakers to pass “meaningful and comprehensive gun control measures.” Ten people were killed in a deadly mass shooting in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday.

Popular Posts
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop
A Man Shot While Sitting In His Vehicle And Tries To Drive From Lockport To Joliet Before Passing Out
Pritzker Announces New Bridge Phase Prior To Reopening
Plainfield Township Supervisor Resigns Three Weeks Before Election