Pritzker Celebrates Opening Of First Social Equity Licensee Dispensary
December 8, 2022 12:03PM CST
(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Governor Pritzker is celebrating the opening of the first social equity dispensary in the state. The governor attended the grand opening of Ivy Hall Dispensary yesterday in Chicago. The new Bucktown dispensary is co-owned by a Black father and son. Ivy Hall is the first of nearly two-hundred license recipients to open its doors using the state’s social equity application process.