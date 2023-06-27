1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Celebrates Start Of 110mph Passenger Service On Chicago-St. Louis Line

June 27, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Governor Pritzker is celebrating the start of 110-mile-per-hour passenger rail service between Chicago and St. Louis.  The high-speed service began yesterday morning with the first trains on Amtrak’s state-supported Lincoln Service.  The higher speeds are eliminating approximately 15 minutes from the previous 90-mile-per-hour runtimes between the two cities.  This nearly two-billion-dollar multi-year project also has boosted safety and reliability for passengers while providing upgraded and new stations.

