Pritzker Celebrates Start Of 110mph Passenger Service On Chicago-St. Louis Line

Governor Pritzker is celebrating the start of 110-mile-per-hour passenger rail service between Chicago and St. Louis. The high-speed service began yesterday morning with the first trains on Amtrak’s state-supported Lincoln Service. The higher speeds are eliminating approximately 15 minutes from the previous 90-mile-per-hour runtimes between the two cities. This nearly two-billion-dollar multi-year project also has boosted safety and reliability for passengers while providing upgraded and new stations.