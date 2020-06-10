Pritzker Considering Proposal To License Illinois Police Officers
Governor J.B. Pritzker is reportedly considering a proposal to require Illinois police officers to be licensed. Reports from news agencies in the state say the idea was put forward by state Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said yesterday that she would support the move. Illinois police officers are currently certified, with a process for decertification of those convicted of certain crimes. If officers were licensed, a disciplinary action could result in revocation.