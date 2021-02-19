      Breaking News
Pritzker: COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments May Reach Half-Million Next Week

Feb 19, 2021 @ 11:50am
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to Illinois is going up. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that he expects the state to start receiving up to a half-million doses next week. The state has administered over one-point-eight-million doses of the vaccine and has received nearly 300-thousand doses per week from the federal government. Pritzker made the announcement about the anticipated increase at a mass vaccination site in Belleville.

