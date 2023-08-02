Pritzker Defends Law Allowing Non-Citizens To Become Police Officers
August 1, 2023 11:26PM CDT
Governor Pritzker is defending a law he signed last week that would allow for non-U.S. citizens to become police officers in Illinois. Critics have argued the legislation would allow individuals who entered the U.S. illegally to apply for the positions. Pritzker said that the bill would be limited to individuals who are legally allowed to work in the United States, and who are legally allowed to possess firearms. The law goes into effect January 1st.