Pritzker Defends Response To Migrant Crisis In Chicago

Governor Pritzker is defending the state’s response to the migrant crisis in Chicago. The governor said the state has spent 328-million-dollars to help manage the crisis. His comments come after some Chicago aldermen have accused the state of not helping out enough. Pritzker called on the federal government to provide additional resources. He also expressed concerns about the city’s plan to build base camps for the migrants, saying they are trying to identify existing facilities that are already built to house migrants.