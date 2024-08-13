Pritzker Designates the Official Mushroom of Illinois

Scientist Laura Martinez-Suz examines the Calvatia Gigantea fungus, one of the biggest once also called puffball, at Kew Gardens’ fungarium in London, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Kew’s first ever State of the World’s Fungi report, is the first of its kind outlining the global state of fungi, reveals how important fungi are to all life on Earth. From those that cause havoc, to those that can heal and provide security to communities across the world, it presents the major issues affecting their diversity and abundance. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Governor Pritzker is designating the official mushroom of the state of Illinois. The governor signed a bill designating Calvatia gigantea, commonly known as the “giant puffball,” as the state’s official mushroom. The measure began as an initiative led by elementary school students from Prairie School of DuPage in Wheaton, who wanted to see their chosen mushroom recognized as a state symbol. The giant puffball can be found all across grassy areas statewide.

Official press release below:

On Monday, Governor Pritzker signed SB3514, designating the Calvatia gigantea, commonly known as the “giant puffball,” as the official mushroom of the State of Illinois.

Senate Bill 3514 began as an initiative led by elementary school students from Prairie School of DuPage in Wheaton, who embarked on a civic journey to see their chosen mushroom recognized as a state symbol.

“Today we celebrate not only a new state symbol, but the hard work and dedication of our state’s young leaders,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The giant puffball will now stand as a testament to the curiosity and determination of the bright students of Illinois, who have shown us that even the youngest among us can make a difference.”

“Thanks to the passionate advocacy of the Prairie School students, Illinois is deepening our connection to the natural world,” said Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton. “Now a cherished state symbol, the giant puffball invites us to marvel at the inherent beauty that exists in and on our land. In recognizing this state mushroom, we are collectively exploring, preserving, and passing on the joy of discovery to future generations.”

Beginning in November 2023, the students from Prairie School conducted research, collected data, and surveyed over 100 stakeholders across Illinois to determine the most fitting mushroom to represent the state. The giant puffball was ultimately chosen after the students voted in a school-wide election. To see their proposal turned into law, they actively participated in the legislative process by presenting their findings, testifying in committee hearings, and gathering public support through witness slips.

The giant puffball can be found all across grassy areas statewide and is known for its size, sometimes reaching nearly 20 inches wide. While most of the fungus remains hidden underground, the giant puffball’s large, round, white fruiting body is what people commonly see. As it matures, its thin outer layer flakes away to reveal yellow to green-brown spores inside. This unique and temporary appearance makes it one of the most recognizable mushrooms in the state. ​

Illinois recognizes several other official symbols of the state including the:

State bird – the Northern Red Cardinal

State flower – the violet

State tree – the white oak

State fish – the bluegill

More officially designated state flora and fauna can be found on the Illinois DNR website.

“I am pleased to receive the Governor’s support for Senate Bill 3514, which crowns the Calvatia gigantea, or ‘giant puffball,’ as Illinois’ new state mushroom,” said State Representative Michelle Mussman (D-Schaumburg). “This unique fungus, known for its enormous size, can be found across the state and showcases our rich, natural heritage while providing a fun way for Illinoisans to learn more about conservation, biodiversity, and the environment.”

“It was a pleasure to work with students from the Prairie School of DuPage on this state symbol project,” said State Senator Seth Lewis (R-Bartlett). “I was impressed with the amount of qualitative and quantitative data they collected and was proud to carry SB 3514 on their behalf. These bright students not only learned a great deal about various mushrooms native to Illinois, but through this process they received valuable hands-on experience in how an idea can be transformed into public policy. As a result these scholars will forever have a place in our state’s history.”“At Prairie School of DuPage, we strive to nurture life-long learners, encouraging curiosity, critical thinking, and hands-on, real-world challenges. When one of our students, Charlotte DiGangi, asked, ‘What is the Illinois State Mushroom’? Her question led the class to a deep investigation of the fungal biome of Illinois, the state political system and legislative processes,” said Liza Moraitis, Head of School at Prairie School of DuPage. “We encourage our students to use their observations to enact meaningful social contributions through research, investigation, and collaboration. The empowering opportunity to use personal curiosity and community activism to create positive change is a cornerstone of our education and as a responsibility as global citizens.”