Pritzker Encourages Illinois Medicaid Customers To Renew Coverage

May 2, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Governor Pritzker is encouraging Illinois Medicaid customers to renew their coverage as federal COVID pandemic policies end.  Beginning this month, the first round of customers will be receiving time-sensitive redetermination notices in the mail.  Medicaid users have had continuous coverage since the start of the pandemic, but Congress has ended the pause on annual renewals.  Just over 113-thousand cases in Illinois are up for renewal next month.

