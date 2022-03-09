Pritzker Freezes State Funding For Madigan-Sponsored Projects

Governor J.B. Pritzker is freezing tens of millions of dollars in state funding for four projects sponsored by indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The freeze comes after Madigan was indicted last week on corruption charges. The Better Government Association reports nine Democratic state representatives requested the freeze in a letter to Pritzker on Monday. They cited a BGA investigation that found at least 144-million-dollars went to the four projects as part of a 2019 infrastructure improvement measure called Rebuild Illinois.