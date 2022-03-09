      Weather Alert

Pritzker Freezes State Funding For Madigan-Sponsored Projects

Mar 9, 2022 @ 11:04am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Governor J.B. Pritzker is freezing tens of millions of dollars in state funding for four projects sponsored by indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.  The freeze comes after Madigan was indicted last week on corruption charges.  The Better Government Association reports nine Democratic state representatives requested the freeze in a letter to Pritzker on Monday.  They cited a BGA investigation that found at least 144-million-dollars went to the four projects as part of a 2019 infrastructure improvement measure called Rebuild Illinois.

Popular Posts
Joliet Man Arrested After Numerous Guns and Drugs Are Recovered
Shots Fired At Bolingbrook Gas Station
I-55 Resurfacing in Will County Begins March 10
Lausch Says Corruption Investigation is Not Over
Friday Evening Traffic Crash in Joliet Causes Multiple Injuries
Connect With Us Listen To Us On